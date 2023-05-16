Locked chats in WhatsApp: Zuckerberg introduces new feature





In a world where privacy is increasingly valued, our personal information is constantly being monitored and tracked, leaving us vulnerable to potential threats.

However, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that one of his applications, WhatsApp, will make this a thing of the past.

The end-to-end encrypted application, which allows users to send text and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations and other content, has launched a new feature that will take your conversations to the next level.

Say goodbye to prying eyes and hello to the new locked chats feature.

“New locked chats on WhatsApp make your conversations more private. They’re hidden in a password-protected folder, and notifications won’t show the sender or the content of the message,” he said.

With this added layer of security, you can be confident that your messages will remain private and secure, accessible only to those you trust.

Whether you’re discussing private business matters or sharing personal information with loved ones, locked chats give you the peace of mind that your conversations are only accessible to those you authorise.

This would be an upgrade to the feature they released at the end of January 2023. Meta has been releasing new features on its popular social media apps, and the latest on WhatsApp was sure to cause drama between couples.

It introduced the ‘export chat’ option to the WhatsApp app, allowing people to get their hands on other people’s chats, photos and videos, among other media.

Prior to the snooping feature, WhatsApp was planning to roll out a new feature that would allow users to share voice notes as status updates.

This was reported by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, stating that the feature would be available in the latest version of the app.

“WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.2.8: what’s new? WhatsApp is releasing the ability to share voice notes via status updates to some lucky beta testers,” WABetaInfo said.

