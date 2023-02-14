Love gone wrong: Woman jumps to death over boyfriend’s call from another lady





Police in Kasarani is investigating the tragic death of Ms Christine Rayon Lantel, who jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment block in Nairobi after a disagreement with her boyfriend over a phone call from another woman.

Ms Lantel jumped from the sixth floor of the Amani House apartment located along Thika Road Mall (TRM) Drive in Nairobi County.

Officers investigating the matter said that the lover and her boyfriend had just arrived from a drinking spree when another woman called the man.

“A disagreement ensued when the boyfriend was called by another woman. She became angry and threw herself. The scene was visited and processed by officers before the body was removed and taken to the City Mortuary,” the report read in part.

The boyfriend is cooperating with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

This incident follows the recent suicide of a man who was found hanged in his lover’s house after a disagreement.

A week ago, a man committed suicide inside his lover’s house in Makongeni, Makadara in Nairobi County.

Mr Christopher Muiruri Wambui reported that his cousin, Mr Christopher Muiruri Kamau, had taken his own life inside his lover’s home.

According to the police, the deceased had gone to his girlfriend’s house to talk after they differed but could not agree.

“The girlfriend went ahead and left him inside the house and proceeded to her workplace. She later came back and found him dangling from the bathroom with a scarf tied round his neck,” the report read in part.

Then, the lady quickly reached out to Mr Wambui, who rushed to the scene before he called the police and informed them of what had transpired.

In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) data estimated that 408 people die by suicide yearly. However, the figures could be high due to underreporting since it has largely been stigmatised.

The WHO further says the number of suicides reported in Kenya rose by 58 per cent between 2008-2017 to reach 421.

The report showed that more men were likely to die by suicide than their female counterparts. Out of the 421 suicide cases in 2017, 330 involved men.

