Love lives here! Karen Nyamu and Samidoh spotted together after swearing-in

Samidoh and Karen Nyamu at the swearing-in ceremony at the senate

Kikuyu Mugiithi kingpin, Samidoh accompanied his baby mama to senate to witness her swearing in.

Karen Nyamu, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominated senator who took her oath of office on Thursday was also accompanied by her two children.

Nyamu and Samidoh enjoy a frosty relationship with their drama spewing in the public.

Although they have their good days, Nyamu never shies showing that her baby daddy is an even present fixture in their kids’ life.

During the political rally, Nyamu was spotted donning a bracelet bearing her baby daddy’s name.

While drumming her support for the President-Elect William Ruto, the law maker while on a campaign trail was heard asking the crowd, ‘mimi naitwa Karen Nyamu wa nani’? To which the cheerful residents responded, ‘Wa Samidoh,’ amid laughter.

However, in 2021 Nyamu publicly apologized to Samidoh’s wife Edday for being involved with her husband leading to the birth of Sam Muchoki Jnr.

On the other hand, Samidoh born Samuel Muchoki also publicly apologized for fathering a child with Nyamu, calling it a ‘mistake’ even as he promised to undertake his fatherly responsibilities.

In August same year, Nyamu during a live Instagram session, accused Samidoh who doubles up as a policeman of physically assaulting her and destroying her phone. She also mentioned she was expecting baby number two with the singer.

However, she would later say Samidoh is not her third born’s father while responding to a fan on social media.

Edday Nderitu, Samidoh’s wife declared her support to Julie Kabogo, Nyamu’s opponent when she first announced her bid for the Nairobi senatorial seat.

The mother of three uploaded a picture of herself with Kabogo who had announced her interest in the seat and captioned, “My Senator (Nairobi Senator 2022)” with two heart emojis at the end.

Her support for Kabogo surprised a section of netizens considering Nyamu is also interested in the seat.

