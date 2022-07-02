Lovebirds Diamond and Zuchu just can’t have enough of each other





They have said it not once, not twice, but more times than we care to count that they are not dating and what exists between them is a professional relationship, but their fans in Kenya and Tanzania are convinced otherwise.

And now Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu have as much as confirmed these speculations following their brazen show of affection for each other during Zuchu’s EP listening party.

The two were all handsy with each other during and after Zuchu’s performance. In one video Diamond places his hand on Zuchu’s waist and repeatedly directs her to lay her head on his chest.

In another video the two engage in a raunchy dance with Zuchu rubbing her bottom suestively at Diamonds junk.

For some time now, rumours have been rife that the two are dating secretly after fans noted how much time they spend together, even as Zuchu downplayed the rumours, saying that she is single.

In January, the 28-year-old said she’s not keen on rushing into a relationship as she waits on a Mr right who will bring happiness into her life. Also, during an interview in 2020 she claimed that Diamond isn’t interested in her and, as a matter of fact, he is always offering her her advice on how to deal with men eyeing her.

Regardless, their fans now have a reason to believe that what the two artistes keep saying is being contradicted with their actions.