Lovebirds Juma Jux and Huddah Monroe just can’t have enough of each other





Tanzanian singer Juma Jux and Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe have sparked dating rumours following their public show of affection to each other on social media.

The two started hanging out together after Huddah featured as a video vixen in one of his songs. But weeks after, the singer continues to post videos of himself and Huddah together, most of the time in a lover’s embrace.

In one of his recent posts, Jux shared a video of him cuddling Huddah close to his chest and Huddah in turning back her head and kisses him on the mouth.

“#FriendsZone 🌹❤️ 2020 Vs 2022 #Simuachi,” wrote Juma Jux.

To which Huddah responded: “Nakuja this Saturday unitoe nyegeeee 😁.”

In 2019 Jux parted ways with his long-term girlfriend Vanessa Mdee after dating for six years.

In a candid interview with Nairobi News, Jux revealed that it was Vanessa’s idea that they end their on-and-off relationship.

Jux said he was left because he didn’t see it coming and thought they could work things out.

However, he chose to respect her decisions and they promised each other that they would continue supporting one another and keep the news of their breakup a secret until such a time each one of them would have moved on.

The singer then got into a short-lived relations with an Asian woman. Jux would claim that the reason why he broke up with his Asian girlfriend was because he could not handle long distance relationship.