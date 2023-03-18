Lover boy Kevin Mboya finally gets Sh700k from Alinur for his heartbreak





Kevin Mboya, the lover boy who won many hearts after his journey from Nairobi to Kwale to surprise his girlfriend ended in heartbreak, has finally gotten his dream holiday trip to Dubai.

After the heartbreak in Kwale, Alinur Mohammed, popularly known as Somali bae, had promised to fund Mboya’s trip to Dubai so that he could ‘relax.’ However, months after he became an internet sensation, Mboya claimed that he had not received the gifts.

On Friday, Mboya announced that he had finally received the promised gifts.

“Finally I met Alinur today in his office and he honoured his promise through the Alinur Foundation. I will also be going to Dubai during the Easter Holiday, courtesy of Hon. Alinur Mohamed and his foundation. I am so grateful @AlinurMohamed_. Indeed 2023 ni mwaka wa kupanuliwa,” tweeted in posted in which he is pictured receiving a dummy cheque of Sh700,000.

Mboya attracted the attention of the online community sometime in late January when he announced on social media that he was travelling to Kwale to surprise his girlfriend.

Being the romantic boyfriend that he was, he made the trip with a beautiful bouquet of roses for his bae.

“I have travelled all the way from Nairobi to Kwale to come and surprise my girlfriend on her birthday. I haven’t texted or called her in the last 24hrs, she maybe thinks I forgot it’s her birthday. I am waiting for her just outside her office to surprise her. I hope it goes well,” Mboya posted back then.

And as Kenyans on Twitter eagerly awaited for an update, Mboya, a digital media consultant and marketer, suddenly went mute.

Two days later, he would update netizens how his surprise date flopped. However, some were of the view that Mr Mboya stage-managed the whole episode of his heartbreak.

But Mr Mboya would later ask doubting Thomases to let him heal in peace, while refuting claims that he was merely clout chasing. In an interview with NTV, Mboya declined to have his girlfriend called on air to corroborate his story.

