Love’s final farewell: Man takes own life inside lover’s home





A man on the night of Sunday, February 5, 2023, committed suicide inside his girlfriend’s house in Makongeni, Makadara in Nairobi County.

Mr Christopher Muiruri Wambui reported that his cousin, Mr Christopher Muiruri Kamau, had taken his own life inside his lover’s home.

According to the police, the deceased had gone to his girlfriend’s house to talk after they differed but could not agree.

“The girlfriend went ahead and left him inside the house and proceeded to her workplace. She later came back and found him dangling from the bathroom with a scarf tied round his neck,” the report read in part.

Then, the lady quickly reached out to Mr Wambui, who rushed to the scene before he called the police and informed them of what had transpired.

The deceased’s body was then taken to the morgue awaiting a postmortem, and the case is pending as it is under ongoing investigations.

A man took his own life by ingesting a poisonous substance while his father watched in their home in Machakos County.

In a statement by police, John Muia Nginye, 43, died after consuming the unknown substance moments after threatening to do so.

The matter was reported to the police by Mr Daniel Nginye, the deceased’s father.

“The scene was visited and a beer bottle with unknown substance was recovered. The body was removed to the Mbaku Funeral Home pending an autopsy. The case is still pending as investigations are ongoing,” the report further read.

In 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) data estimated that 408 people die by suicide yearly. However, the figures could be high due to underreporting since it has largely been stigmatised.

The WHO further says the number of suicides reported in Kenya rose by 58 per cent between 2008-2017 to reach 421.

The report showed that more men were likely to die by suicide than their female counterparts. Out of the 421 suicide cases in 2017, 330 involved men.

