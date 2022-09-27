LSK reveals more details on the sudden death of lawyer Paul Gicheru

On 15 February 2022, the trial in the case The Prosecutor v. Paul Gicheru opened before Judge Miatta Maria Samba of Trial Chamber III of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Mr Gicheru is accused of offences against the administration of justice consisting in corruptly influencing witnesses regarding cases from the situation in Kenya.

The president of the Law Society of Kenya Eric Theuri has revealed more details on the sudden death of lawyer Paul Gicheru at his home in Karen on September 26, 2022.

In a press statement, Mr Theuri said, “We wish to convey our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the late Mr. Gicheru. We have been informed that the Police visited the home and urge the Inspector General of the National Police Service to ensure that speedy and thorough investigations are conducted into the cause of his death.”

Adding, “It is in public domain that he was facing charges at the ICC. It is also in public domain that several witnesses in the ICC cases have either disappeared or died.”

Mr Theuri noted, “There is therefore significant public interest in establishing the cause of his death. We urge the police to be professional and sensitive as to the broader implications on the rule of law and administration of Justice.”

He continued, “We have also learnt that the son of the late Gicheru who was in the same house with his father at time of his death, was admitted to hospital in critical condition and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. The Law Society will keenly follow up to ensure that the investigations into his death are conducted professionally and above board.”

