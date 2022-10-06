Lucky thug: Thief survives death twice in one night of robbery escapades





Zacchaeus Okoth cheated death twice in one night on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

His first robbery attempt was at a house in Kanguruwe, Kayole.

Here the owner of the house heard him as he tried to disconnect electronics, armed with a machete, the vigilant homeowner slashed him on his right-hand side.

Zacchaeus managed to escape with his life.

He staggered back home to Maili Saba within Nairobi, with his injuries and his mother immediately rushed him to a local facility.

“He was taken to the facility at 1 am for treatment as per the records, where he said that he had been attacked by unknown people. He sustained cuts to his upper arm and the skull,” police said.

Immediately after he was discharged from the hospital, instead of retiring to bed, he allegedly decided to go on with his robbing ways.

Three hours after escaping the sharp jaws of death, Zacchaeus was on the prowl for the next target.

According to the police, he headed to Saika Estate, Nairobi County. He gains access to the home and started packing away various electronics into a big bag.

He was about to leave when he was cornered by neighbours and the caretaker of the building.

Police say that he entered the house whose occupants were not around through the roof but a neighbour heard some commotion and alerted the rest.

Zacchaeus then realised that he had been cornered as the locals started threatening him saying that they would kill him.

However, police officers on patrol heard the growing furore and rushed to the scene where they managed to arrest the suspect.

In a statement issued by the hospital where he was taken by his mother, the facility said that he arrived there and was quickly attended to.

“He was brought into the facility accompanied by the mother having been attacked by unknown persons. He had a deep cut on the upper part of the hands and another one on the skull,” the statement read in part.

This comes just a day after Hessy wa Dandora, a Crime buster who runs a Facebook account released a group photo of suspected gangsters who operate in the vast Eastlands.

In the post, he asked parents to tame their children or else they will live to regret the consequences of a life of crime.

