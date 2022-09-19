Ludacris’ manager arrested, charged with murder





The manager of Christopher Brian Bridges alias Ludacris has been charged with murder.

Ahmed Obafemi alias Chaka Zulu was also charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and simple battery.

American media reported that the charges and arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred in June 2022 in which he was charged with shooting Jamil Benton,23. Zulu was badly injured and sought medical attention in what he claimed was an act of self-defense.

“A close review of all the evidence, including the surveillance footage and eyewitness interviews, reveals that Mr. Zulu was attacked and jumped from behind by a gang of at least four individuals (sadly including the decedent) and was forced to defend himself after this gang repeatedly stomped, punched and kicked him while he was on the ground in a defenseless posture.

Mr. Zulu was shot in the back during the shooting and nearly lost his life, and is still recovering from the nearly fatal injuries he sustained that evening,” said Gabe Banks, Zulu’s attorney.

Zulu was arrested on September 13 and was released the same day after posting a surety bond of Sh 24.1 million.

The incident occurred outside the Buckhead restaurant Apt4b on June 26, in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States of America.

A third victim received treatment in hospital and has since recovered.

“Mr. Zulu was at his place of business that [night] and had every reason to defend himself. In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he is licensed to carry.

Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in.

Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of all charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night,” added Banks.

Read Chaka Zulu’s official statement below.

