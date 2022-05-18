Lugari MP Savula shelves gubernatorial bid





Lugari MP Ayub Savula has dropped his bid for Kakamega’s gubernatorial seat in favour of ODM’s Fernandez Baraza.

Kakamega county Boss Wycliffe Oparanya confirmed this development in a statement on his socials while congratulating the lawmaker for the sacrifice.

In what points to negotiated democracy, Savula has settled to deputise Baraza and expressed confidence that they will deliver a decisive victory for Azimio la Umoja.

“The Baraza-Savula gubernatorial ticket has been sealed this evening. I take this opportunity to thank Hon Savula for shelving his ambition in favour of FCPA. I thank Hon ‪Raila Odinga‬ too for his role in this deal. We will deliver Kakamega County to Azimio,” Oparanya wrote.

The lawmaker was to fly DAP-K’s gubernatorial flag in the August 9 race. The race to succeed Governor Oparanya has now been narrowed down to a contest Mr Barasa of ODM, which is seeking to retain the seat, and Senator Cleophas Malala of Amani National Congress (ANC).

Last year, the Lugari MP ditched Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and promised to support Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature.

In January, Mr Savula who was ANC’s deputy party leader defected to the DAP-K under Wafula Wamunyinyi’s leadership. He had been hopeful of contesting the gubernatorial seat until he shelved his bid.