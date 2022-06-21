Luhya leaders pile pressure on Matiang’i over Jacaranda violence

Ford Kenya Party leader Moses Wetangula during a past public function at Uhuru Park, Nairobi on May 1, 2019. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Politicians from Western Kenya allied to Deputy President have accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i of not using the same effort to investigate incidents of violence witnessed at Ruto’s events as compared to similar incidents at Raila Odinga’s rallies.

The politicians led Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula specifically took issue with the chaos witnessed at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi at the weekend in comparison to when Odinga’s chopper was stoned during a visit to Eldoret earlier in the year.

Wetangula, while addressing the media, blamed Dr. Matiangi for not taking action after the Jacaranda chaos in which several people including aspiring area MP Francis Mureithi were injured.

“Matiangi who is normally very quick to respond to non-issues has said nothing,” said Wetangula.

“Our cars were damaged and people were injured. I want to advise the state agencies that they have a greater duty to ensure the security and safety of everybody.”

Ababu Namwamba, a seasoned politician from Busia, added that no amount of intimidation by Ruto’s opponents will scare them from political events.

“I want to tell Matiangi and (Interior Principal Secretary Karanja) Kibicho that power is temporary. I am asking Matiangi to bring the perpetrators of the violence to book the way he did during the stoning of Raila’s chopper.”

Westlands parliamentary aspirant Nelson Havi, a former Law Society of Kenya president, stressed that the law must be applied equally.

The politicians also asked their supporters not to vote for Odinga in the August 2022 polls, while accusing him, without showing evidence, of supporting violence.