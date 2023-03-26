Lulu Hassan responds after 10 schools allegedly conned using Sultana cast members





Lulu Hassan, one of Citizen Television’s prime time news anchors and one of the directors behind the Sultana Swahili telenovela warned the public against dealing with cons using images of cast members from the popular show.

In her Sunday, March 26, 2023, statement, Lulu Hassan said that at no point did the production company behind Sultana, Jiffy Pictures, or Royal Media Services ask anyone for money to participate in mentorship programs for students as alleged in a poster she shared and discredited.

“PUBLIC NOTICE!!!!!!! Kindly Be advised that at no point is #vicworldevents related with #Jiffypictures We ask schools to avoid engaging this particular team. Royal Media Services /Jiffypictures will NEVER ask for money to mentor kids!!!! Beware!!!!!” cautioned Lulu Hassan.

In the poster by Vic World Events, Sultana’s cast members Sultana (played by Mwanaasha Johari) and Babu (played by Lolani Kalu) were set to appear at the Ukunda Kids Festival on Sunday, March 25 from 9am to 4pm. Other kids activities were also listed in the event poster.

However, it was a complaint by a parent who complained of being conned by the event organizers that caught the attention of Lulu and prompted her to disown the event.

“This was a lie, they conned more than 10 schools in Diani and ran away with the money. They didn’t show up or performed. They lied our innocent kids and the parents who made an effort to raise the money. It wasn’t fair at all,” said the anonymous complainant.

The students paid Sh 300 per head to cater for their transport and the kids activities including bouncing castles.

In a statement after Lulu Hassan disowned the event, Vicworld Events and Tours said they had to cancel the event after their service provider failed them.

“PUBLIC NOTICE!!! We regret to announce that we had challenges with our Ukunda kids festival that was to happen on 25th march 2023 at Ukunda show ground…We take the responsibility and we are ready to re-do the event as a way of compensating the kids in Ukunda. However we have had a series of events in various counties with few challenges that has never exceeded to this level.

Our service provider from Ukunda failed us terribly, unfortunately on the same day the ferry had an accident which delayed our invited guest artistes who were just to come for appearance. NOTE! @jiffypicture is not part of this whole organization and we don’t have any partnership with them. Citizen TV is NOT part of our events and we will never use their name to get kids in any of our events. The artistes just came to motivate the kids on their talents…Kids were paying ksh.300 to cater for their transport to the event’s venue and back to school, it also catered for the bouncing castles that were brought by the service provider we hired,” said Vicworld Events and Tours in its Sunday statement.

Also read: Police arrest woman who killed her three children, attempted suicide

Top TikTok special effects make up artist Tinashe Mwaniki on how much she charges