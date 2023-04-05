Lupita Nyong’o beats Beyoncé’s sister, Whitney Houston in female American entertainers richlist

Actress Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

That Sister, an American publication dedicated to positive stories about black Americans and their culture, recently conducted research on the top black female entertainers and their net worth in an industry dominated by men.

In an earlier report by Nairobi News, the top ten women included Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé Knowles, Halle Berry, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Zoe Saldana and Gabrielle Union respectively.

“Black women have historically been paid less than any of their co-workers, suffering from a racial pay gap as well as a gender pay gap. Seeing women like Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, women whose careers started in the 1980s, alongside modern artists like Halle Berry or Alicia Keys, serves to inspire young women of color across the globe.

It has often been difficult for African American women to gain mainstream roles due to a perceived disinterest for global audiences. However, it is now becoming easier due to success stories like Marvel’s Black Panther,” said a spokesperson for That Sister.

Other women who made the list include Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, Angela Basset, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Rashad, Vanessa Williams, Zendaya, Mary J. Blige, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Brandy and Loretta Devine among many others.

10 mil too- Interestingly, actress Lupita Nyongo, a Mexican American with Kenyan roots, ranked higher than Loretta Devine ($10 million), Zoe Kravitz ($10 million), Lisa Bonet ($10 million), Eve ($10 million0, Nia Long ($9 million/Sh 1.197 billion), Lauryn Hill ($9 million), Mo’Nique ($9 million), Lauren London ($8 million/Sh 1.06 billion), Keke Palmer ($7.5 million/Sh 997 million), Regina Hall ($6 million/Sh 798 million), Tiffany Haddish ($6 million), Megan Good ($5 million/Sh 665 million), Beyonce’s step sister- Bianca Lawson ($2 million/ Sh 266 million and Jennifer Lewis ($2 million) among several others. Lupita’s net worth is $10 million (Sh 1.329 billion).

Other black female entertainers included in the list with a net worth lower than Lupita Nyongo’s were also the late musicians Aaliyah ($8 million/Sh 1.06 billion) and the late Whitney Houston with a negative net worth of -$20 million dollars (Sh -2.66 billion).

