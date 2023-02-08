Lupita Nyong’o begins filming ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’





Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o has started to shoot her second horror movie.

Photos of the 39-year-old actress were shared on Twitter by John Krasinski, the creator of A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming spinoff film based on 2018’s A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel A Quiet Place Part II, to confirm that the production had begun.

The Office alum shared the first behind-the-scenes photos from his visit to the set of Day One, featuring lead star Nyong’o and director Michael Sarnoski.

The photos also gave us our first glimpse at one of the film’s locations.

“Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist! So honored to be there [on] day 1 of A Quiet Place: Day One with the maestro Michael Sarnoski and legendary Lupita Nyong’o,” Krasinski wrote on Twitter. “Cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one!”

Krasinski directed the previous two films in this franchise himself, but for A Quiet Place: Day One he has passed the honours over to Sarnoski, director of the Nicolas Cage drama Pig.

This horror franchise has been successful for a number of reasons, and one of those is that it’s recruited top-tier talent. Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are some of the notable names to have joined the series.

This will not be Lupita’s first foray into horror, she first took on the genre in Jordan Peele’s 2019 film Us.

The 355 alum is definitely a skilled actor and more than capable of holding her own. Us was a particularly strong showcase of her talents, as it saw her take on the roles of the frantic Adelaide Wilson and her creepy tethered, Red.

This is the star’s first project (that we know of) this year after a successful 2022 with the sequel to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in which she reprised her role as Nakia.

The prequel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024.

