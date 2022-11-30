Lupita Nyong’o celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s 46th birthday





Lupita Nyong’o took to social media to celebrate her late co-star Chadwick Boseman’s 46th birthday.

The late star of Black Panther continues to leave an impactful legacy, both on those who knew him and those who did not.

On his birthday, November 29, which falls this year on Giving Tuesday, Lupita urged everyone to donate to his new charity.

The Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the Arts was founded in 2020 following his death.

As it reads on the foundation’s social media, the organization “endeavors to encourage, support, and promote the intellectual, spiritual, and artistic growth of people of the African Diaspora.”

Lupita wrote, “The legacy continues. Join me in honoring Chadwick and his everlasting artistry on his birthday today, and if you can, give to the Chadwick Boseman Foundation for the arts to support the intellectual, spiritual, and artistic growth of Black storytellers.”

So far, a group fundraiser created on Instagram and Facebook has raised over 3 million of the over 6 million targets.

The amount raised on both platforms is meant to go directly to the foundation.

While marking his 2nd death anniversary in August, Lupita, part of Black Panther’s next chapter, titled Wakanda Forever, said filming the highly anticipated sequel was challenging but powerful.

“It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it, and I think we’ve expanded the world of Wakanda in ways that will blow people’s minds — not just Wakanda, but the Black Panther world. It’s going to blow people’s minds, and I just cannot wait until it’s not a secret anymore,” she said.

Chadwick Boseman wowed Marvel fans worldwide when he starred in the title role of ‘Black Panther’ in 2018.

Just two years later, in 2020, Chadwick passed away at just 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

