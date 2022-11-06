Lupita Nyong’o to star in the horror spin-off ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah and actress Lupita Nyong'o when she appeared on the show. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lupita Nyong’o has been cast in A Quiet Place: Day One, the hotly anticipated prequel to John Krasinski’s 2018 directorial debut.

The Kenyan actress is one of the hottest names in Hollywood currently, thanks to her roles in Jordan Peele‘s Us, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Beyoncé’s Black Is King.

A Quiet Place is a post-apocalyptic horror that follows the story of a mother, Evelyn, and father, Lee, who strive to survive and raise their children in the face of a world run by blind monsters who possess an acute level of hearing.

It was one of the better horrors of 2018, spawning a sequel in 2021 that featured Cillian Murphy.

The new film will follow the premise of Krasinki’s original duo, but is to be a standalone project, depicting the day that the aliens first came to earth and destroyed civilisation.

Fans will remember that in last year’s A Quiet Place Part II, a flashback sequence showed how Evelyn and Lee’s first invasion day panned out, with the strange asteroid crashing into earth and changing their lives.

For A Quiet Place: Day One, Michael Sarnoski, the mind behind Pig, is attached as director, taking over from Jeff Nichols, who departed in late 2021.

It is set for release on March 8, 2024, via Paramount, whilst A Quiet Place Part III is to follow suit the following year.

Other details of the upcoming spin-off are not yet known. However, Nyong’o will certainly bring the dexterity that made her roles in Us and Black Panther so brilliant.

Lupita has reprised her role as the spy Nakia in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which will premiere next week worldwide.

She recently revealed that she supported the decision not to recast the character of T’Challa following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.