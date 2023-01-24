Lupita pays glowing tribute to her boyfriend’s late dad Hugh Masekela

An undated picture of Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, with the late Hugh Masekela. PHOTO | COURTESY

An undated picture of Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong’o, with the late Hugh Masekela. PHOTO | COURTESY





Actress Lupita Nyong’o, on Monday penned a tribute to her boyfriend’s late father Hugh Masekela.

The Hollywood actress posted a throwback photo she took with Masekela accompanied with a moving tribute.

“Remembering this great man today, #HughMasekela. I am so glad our paths crossed and that I got to experience his magic in real life. His music lives on in us. And his light shines on in his son @selema. (And I am so grateful to bathe in it.)”

The 39-year-old Oscar-winning actress is currently dating Masekela’s son Selema Masekela. She introduced her new boyfriend on social media last December.

The Black Panther star made the adorable reveal to fans on her Instagram account, sharing a video that she and Selema made together.

In the clip, the elegant couple snapped to the beat of the tune while changing into various outfits.

On his part, Selema remembered his dad for his contribution to the world.

“Somehow today makes five years since you’ve left the building. Your music is playing loudly today across the world. Your infinite contributions to the planet reverberate still. You are celebrated. Your love is felt more than ever. You are still here, always will be. I miss you so damn much,” Selema wrote.

The legendary South African trumpeter died in January 2018, aged 78, after a battle with prostate cancer.

According to his Instagram page, Selema, 51, is a sports reporter. He’s also the co-founder of the surf apparel company Mami Wata. Based on a photo shared in The Argonaut, Lupita joined him at the launch of the company in Venice, back in April of 2022.

Selema had plans to make Lupita all his back on 2016 according to a tweet he posted, asking followers to help him shoot his shot. The nervous reporter tweeted:

Anyone comes up with a good opener for me with Lupita Nyong'o, send em. Cause I'm really sittin' right behind her on this flight. #stumped — Selema Masekela (@selema) April 5, 2016

Early this month, the couple took vacation with Lupita’s family at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming, U.S.

It is during that vacation that Lupita introduced Selema to her parents Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and, her mother, Dorothy.

In the pictures that she shared, Lupita’s parents and her brother Nyong’o Junior plus his wife Wanja Wahoro appeared to be having a good time.