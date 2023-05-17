Lupita talks about the bold henna artwork on her head





Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o stole the show at the premiere of Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding at St Ann’s Warehouse, not only with her vibrant sari, but also with an exquisite henna tattoo on her bald head.

The intricate design, shared on Nyong’o’s Instagram, has since gone viral, captivating millions around the world.

Known for her distinctive style and bold choices, Nyong’o revealed the story behind her head-turning look in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Also read: Rich list: Lupita Nyong’o beats Beyoncé’s sister and Whitney Houston

The Black Panther star met Sabeen, the henna artist behind the masterpiece, at a wedding in Pakistan a year and a half ago.

“She did the #HennaDesign for the bride, and I was ASTOUNDED by the INTRICACY and BEAUTY of her work,” Nyong’o shared, revealing her instant fascination with Sabeen’s art.

With an invitation to attend the opening night of Monsoon Wedding, Nyong’o found herself scrambling to find an appropriate outfit.

Borrowing a sari and jewellery from a friend, she still felt the look was incomplete. Then an image of a henna design covering her bald head came to mind.

“Sabeen had NEVER designed for a head before; I had never done anything like this before either,” she confessed, sharing the nervous excitement the idea evoked. Despite the fear of potential mishaps, Nyong’o decided to take the risk, prepared to cover any mishap with a head wrap if necessary.

The result was a triumph. Sabeen’s meticulous execution left both the actor and the artist grinning.

“It was beautiful. It was bold and elegant; it had a point of view. We hadn’t played it safe and it had paid off,” Nyong’o wrote, reflecting on the finished design that had the internet buzzing.

The actress ended her post with a powerful message: “DARE TO FIND BEAUTY IN NEW WAYS”.

Also read: Lupita pays glowing tribute to her boyfriend’s late dad Hugh Masekela