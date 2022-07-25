Lupita to star in Wakanda Season 2





Wakanda Forever Season Two is set to be released in November 2022.

The famed movie is a continuation of 2018’s Black Panther which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, the heroic crime-fighting king of Wakanda.

The Marvel movie however decided to not recast Chadwick’s role who succumbed to cancer in 2020.

Based on a fictional African country with incredibly advanced technology, the trailer opens with a female vocalist singing No Woman, No Cry, but there were some tears on stage as Boseman’s castmates spoke of how much it meant to them to honour his memory through this new project.

Black Panther’s sister, Lupita Nyong’o returns as Nakia, an undercover spy in service to Wakanda.

Having generated huge sales across the world, the movie garnered Sh102 million from Kenya, Uganda Tanzania and Rwanda’s cinemas.

Black Panther Season One tells the story of Wakanda who returns to take his rightful place as king after the death of his father.

When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.