M-Pesa agent charged with withholding Sh400k erroneously sent to her account

An agent in an M-Pesa shop who allegedly declined to return Sh400,000 erroneously sent to her account is facing charges of intentionally withholding the cash.

Ms Jane Wanjiru Nyamu is accused of withholding electronic payment of the cash sent to her account on February 7, 2023, contrary to section 35 of the computer misuse and cybercrime Act of 2018.

The money was sent by a private company which ought to have been delivered to another agent. A company employee entered the wrong digits while sending the cash which was delivered in Ms Nyamu’s agent’s account.

The employee contacted Ms Nyamu but she allegedly switched off her line after receiving the cash.

The company’s staffer thereafter visited Ms Nyamu’s shop in Nairobi CBD but found it closed and all efforts to trace her bore no fruits.

The matter was reported at Kariobangi Police Station and the suspect was later arrested.

The accused denied the charged before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts and was released on a cash bail of Sh200, 000.

The case will be mentioned on May 31, 2023 before hearing starts on August 24, 2023.

