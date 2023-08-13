Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM) unveils Safal Eye in Wild Photography Competition 2023

Photographers and cameramen jostle to get the best shots of Azimio la Umoja - One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga when he arrived at Old Kibra Primary School polling station to cast his vote on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | STEVE OTIENO

In a stunning fusion of art and advocacy, Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM), a leading manufacturer of Building Solutions and a member of the Safal Group has unveiled the grand commencement of the Safal Eye in the Wild Photography Competition 2023.

Running from July 28 to September 15, 2023, this visual symphony seeks to harness the power of photography to spark vital conversations and shed a light on environmental conservation.

Beyond being a mere competition, the Safal Eye in the Wild Photography Competition is a dynamic platform designed to galvanize meaningful interactions and forge enduring partnerships with stakeholders and communities in the realm of built environment markets.

With an astute focus on fostering deep connections, this campaign solidifies MRM’s identity as a conscientious corporate citizen wherever it leaves its mark.

“By harnessing the power of art and creativity, we believe that we can move hearts and minds. We can open dialogues, not only within our company but throughout the wider community, inspiring innovative solutions and sustainable approaches to combat the devastating impact of drought,” said Anders Lindgren, Safal Group CEO during the launch event held at the Noir Art Gallery.

On the other hand, Sarit Shah, Chairman of MRM said that, “Let us come together, bound by a common purpose, to deepen our understanding of the effects of drought and to drive positive change for the benefit of our communities and future generations. I urge each and every one of us to participate and be part of the conversations.”

Across the arid landscapes of Africa, drought paints a desolate portrait of adversity.

Its impacts reverberate with a force that touches communities to their core. Agriculture-dependent societies, their livelihoods tethered to the rhythm of raindrops, bear the brunt of its cruelty. Insufficient rainfall, relentless dry spells, and dwindling crop yields cast shadows of uncertainty over these regions. Livestock suffer, food shortages deepen, and the tapestry of resilience is stretched thin.

