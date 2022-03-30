Machachari star Stella makes TV comeback





Former Machachari actress Natasha Ngegie, popularly known as Stella, has landed a new role in the new season of Crime and Justice TV series.

The actress made the revelation on her Instagram page.

Crime and Justice is a Kenyan police procedural and legal drama, that follows ripped-from-the-headlines investigations by the fictional Nairobi Metropol Police.

The lead characters in the series are award-winning actress Sarah Hassan, who plays Detective Makena, Alfred Munyua, who plays by-the-book Detective Silas.

The film is rated 13 years and above and was first released in 2021 in the crime and mystery drama genre.

Season 1 of the series won praises for addressing difficult topical issues in the country such as femicide, domestic abuse, terrorism and radicalization, while also exposing the limits of the justice system in Kenya.

In season 2, Makena and Silas go up against a powerful and dangerous enemy. The show also dives into Makena’s mysterious background and questions Silas’ moral conflict and his connection to his shifty networks.