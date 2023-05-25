Machakos County staffer facing assault charges for clobbering reveler in city bar

Justus Kiteng'u when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Justus Kiteng'u when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man who works as a driver in Machakos County is facing with assault charges for allegedly beating up a woman at a bar in Saika, within Njiru sub County in Nairobi.

Mr Justus Kiteng’u was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting and injuring Ms Joyce Kioko in an incident that happened on May 19, 2023.

On that day, Ms Kioko was hanging out with friends at a club after attending a meeting, when Mr Kiteng’u, who she knows, started insulting her.

The accused person later went to where Ms Kioko was seated and allegedly slapped and kicked her.

Also read: How Nairobi man defrauded his ailing friend’s wife of Sh2m in fake land deal

The victim left the club and proceeded to a nearby clinic where she sought treatment before she reported the matter at Obama Police Station.

Mr Kiteng’u denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani, who released him on a cash bail of Sh30,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 7, 2023 before hearing starts on November 3, 2023.

Also read: How armed thugs posing as ‘chokoras’ raided bar and robbed drunk revellers

Mr Kiteng’u was charged barely two months after another man was charged with robbing a woman who rejected his overtures.

Willy Aswani Okwako was charged with robbing Christine Njeri Maina of her mobile phone worth Sh16,000 and Sh,1000 in cash at Zimmerman estate within Kasarani Sub County in Nairobi on March 9, 2023.

Mr Okwako allegedly committed the offence jointly with others while armed with a knife and a metal rod. They are reported to have used violence on the complainant during the incident. Mr Okwako denied the charges when he was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts and was granted a bond.

Also read: Matatu tout who knocked off Tuktuk operator’s teeth charged with assault