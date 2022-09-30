Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti brings tears to the eyes of teen mum





Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti describes herself as a proud mother.

It, therefore, came as no surprise when she revealed she had recently come to the rescue of a fellow mother- a teenage mother.

Taking to her social media on September 29, Wavinya bonded with the unnamed teenager’s baby boy and went ahead to change the young girl’s life.

“With a lovely young baby boy whom I met with the teenage mother while on official duties in Machakos town. The young teenage mother expressed her desire to go back to school and I have agreed to support her until she clears school.

Early pregnancies cause grave harm to the girl child. Early marriages deny the child the right to pursue their aspirations and dreams and rob them of their childhood.

We must find solutions to end early childhood pregnancies,” said Governor Ndeti.

Her update was met with approval as her followers lauded her for being a blessing to other people and personifying good leadership characteristics instead of just being a politician.

“You are the first senior politician to show focus on this very serious and sensitive issue of teenage pregnancy. Kudos and God bless you. We need more like you,” said Annisah Gatwiri.

Others lauded her for being a mother to her electorate as she took on and solved problems as a mother would for her own child.

According to a June 2022 update on the Machakos County official website, the devolved unit placed 15 out of 47 counties with the highest number of teenage pregnancies.

“While it is true that some girls are impregnated by adults, we also have to accept the reality that many are impregnated by their fellow teenage boys.

As part of our reproductive health programmes, Machakos County has set up Youth Friendly clinics, which many young people are currently taking advantage of.

We need proper education, and all Machakos schools will set a program to educate our children on abstinence and safe sex,” read the statement.

Machakos electorate is now waiting to see what their new Governor will have in store for them.

