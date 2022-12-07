Machakos University closed indefinitely over student unrest





The Machakos University has been closed indefinitely after renewed students’ protests on Wednesday, December 7, morning.

An internal memo send to all students says the decision has been taken in the interest of the security of staff and learners.

Consequently, the students have been ordered to vacate the premises of the institution with immediate effect.

The renewed demonstrations came about after the student who had been shot by a police officer during a previous demonstration died while receiving treatment at the Machakos Level 5 Hospital.

Transport activities have been paralysed on the Machakos-Wote Road with students lighting bonfires and barricading using huge stones.

The police officer who shot and seriously wounded the Machakos University student was on Tuesday, December 6 arrested.

Corporal Michael Mulwa is suspected to have shot Brilliant Anusu on Monday, December 5 afternoon when the student alongside his colleagues staged a demonstration over the increased insecurities in the area.

Mulwa is said to have used a live bullet that left Anusu fighting for his life at the hospital.

More to follow…

