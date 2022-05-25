Machete wielding man on the run after hacking prisons officer to death





Police in Meru County have launched a manhunt for a man who allegedly hacked a prisons officer to death on Wednesday.

Police have identified the deceased officer as Fredrick Mwirigi and who was attached to Kangeta Prisons. The machete wielding man, who is on the run, is reported to have struck the office on the head twice.

The matter was reported at Kangeta Police Station by a man who stumbled upon the fatally injured officer at Kangeta market.

“Officers proceeded to the scene and found Mr Mwirigi who had been cut on the head and was bleeding profusely,” the police said in a report.

The police further said the deceased was in company of two men whose identity remain unknown at the time of the incident.

One of the men is reported to have reached for a machete which he had concealed and hacked the officer twice.

The duo immediately fled the the scene, leaving the officer lying in a pool of blood.

Members of the public later rushed the officer to Nyambene Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter is currently being investigated by detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who have launched a manhunt for the suspected killers.

The incident comes barely two weeks after yet another prison warder was attacked by unknown assailants who hacked him to death.

Mr Benson Gitau, was attacked by the duo while in the company of two female friends.