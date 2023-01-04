Madonna visits spends New Year’s holiday in Kibera with kids – Photos





American songwriter and singer Madonna is in Kenya. He tagged along his adopted kids, David Banda, 18, Chifundo “Mercy” James, 17, as well as twins Stella and Estere, both 11 years old.

The 64-year-old pop icon spent her day in the Kibera slums of Nairobi where she created a mural of broken glass in honor of the great work that Kennedy Odede, the founder of Shining Hope for Communities, was doing.

The mom-of-six went on to write that she and her children were ‘very impressed with his work and his commitment’ to this community.

In the footage, her kids can be seen having a blast as they created a beautiful mural before exploring Kenya’s capital.

Posting a video of her escapades in the slums, Madonna praised Odede saying, “An organization he created when he was a child living in the slums of Nairobi to improve the lives of families living in these challenging conditions.

Focusing on filtering the water, education, enabling loans for women and men to start up businesses, and putting a stop to gender-based violence. By empowering women, taking legal action, and giving them a safe space to rebuild their lives.”

Her tour to Kenya comes after she toured Malawi where she visited Raising Malawi, an organization that transforms the lives of orphans and vulnerable children in Malawi through health, education, and community support.

Widely dubbed the “Queen of Pop,” Madonna has been noted for her continual reinvention and versatility in music production, songwriting, and visual presentation.

She has pushed the boundaries of artistic expression in mainstream music while continuing to maintain control over every aspect of her career. Her works, which incorporate social, political, sexual, and religious themes, have generated both controversy and critical acclaim.

The Guinness World Records acknowledged her as the best-selling female music artist of all time with her being the best-selling female rock artist of the 20th century and the third highest-certified female albums artist in the United States, with 64.5 million certified album units.

