Magix Enga: Otile, Arrow Bwoy never paid me for their hits





Disgraced music producer Magix Enga says he has been battling financial constraints because artists have not been paying for his services.

In a recent interview since his infamous claims nine months ago when he claimed to be a member of the Illuminati, Enga called out Otile Brown and Arrow Bwoy for failing to pay him.

“I produced more than 10 songs for this guy (Otile Brown), which all did well, but he never paid me a single penny.

Of all the songs, the only amount I received from him was Sh20,000; it was the collabo he did with Khaligraph Jones.

For the rest of the songs, I received nothing. We were supposed to do split sheets, but he isn’t picking up my calls right now.”

On why he never signed a contract agreement before engaging his services to him, Enga said there was always a gentleman’s agreement which he thought Otile and ArrowBowy would honour.

“I would stay awake in the studio all night mastering their songs while they slept, hoping they would honor our arrangements, but it turns out I was played. Arrow Bwoy actually blocked me after his DigiDigi, a song that I produced, clocked over 10 million views on YouTube. I have never received anything from it.”

Enga says he produced the songs out of the brotherhood, believing they were growing together and would always support one another because they were established, artists.

Asked how he had been surviving if he wasn’t being paid, “With their songs doing well (Otile and Arrow Bwoy), at least I would get referrals from upcoming artists who would pay me a fee to produce their songs.”

Enga credits Fena Gitu and Khaligraph Jones as the only established artists who were professional and appreciative of his work.

“There is no other big artist who has ever paid me a dime for producing their music besides the two.”

