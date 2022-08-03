Magoha apologises for abrupt closure of schools

Students from various schools on the streets of Nairobi on August 2, 2022 after the closure of schools for the mi-term break following a government directive ahead of the August 9, General Election. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has apologised to Kenyans following the abrupt closure of all basic education institutions in the country.

Speaking on Wednesday in Uasin Gishu in his CBC preparedness inspection tour, the Prof Magoha said the decision was informed by the need to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to prepare for the election.

“Let me apologise on behalf of the government. The electoral commission must be given whatever they want, whenever they want it in order to be able to carry out the free, fair, and justifiable election,” Magoha said.

He acknowledged that he should have communicated earlier regarding the same.

The CS added that the commission will not blame the Ministry of Education for anything since they gave them enough time to have access to schools, which will be used as polling stations.

“As I take full responsibility, please try and understand that I love the children and I will be the last person to put their lives or anything at risk,” he said.

All the basic education institutions were closed on Tuesday following the CS‘s notice that was issued a day earlier. The move was widely criticized by Kenyans, saying that the CS would have issued the directives earlier.

Parents also complained, saying that they were not given enough time to make arrangements for their children to travel home.

According to the CS, the schools will resume on Wednesday, August 10, a day after the General Election.