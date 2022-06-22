Magoha: Degree certificates ‘noise’ is political





Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has said that there is a need to crosscheck all the degree certificates to ascertain their authenticity.

Speaking in Migori County on Wednesday, Prof Magoha said the ongoing debate on degree certificates is political and that the government should now scrunitise holders of public offices.

“Every day, every week, every month, as a leader of a university, we keep checking the authenticity of degrees of our employees… this noise that you are hearing political, it is not professional,” Magoha said.

Prof Magoha further said it is important to allow the Commission of Universities (CUE) to work and that the degree must come from the universities, not independent bodies.

The CS made the remarks when he inspected newly-built junior high school classroom at Koderobara Secondary School. Prof Magoha later inspected the ongoing construction of the ultra-modern Ida Odinga Library and Resource Centre at Ogande Girls High School in Homa Bay County.

Prof Magoha’s sentiments come in the backdrop of continued scrutiny of the academic credentials of politicians who are seeking to run for elective office in the August 9 General Election, including the much-covered case involving Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja who is in the city’s gubernatorial race.