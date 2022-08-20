Magoha threatens to have students sit KCSE under trees after Kisumu Boys fire





“You will do exams under a tree if need be,” these are the words of Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha while responding to the Saturday morning fire at Kisumu Boys High School.

According to Kisumu Deputy County Commissioner, Mr Hussein Alason Hussein, the cause of the fire which started 8:30am is yet to be established.

A dormitory and nine classrooms were destroyed in the fire. Candidates are expected to sit for their final exams in November and Prof Magoha said nothing will stop this from happening.

“I don’t bother about children burning schools, if you burn a school you will rebuild it, and you will do your exams under a tree or under a toilet it does not matter but you will still do the exams. The problem is with the parents at home, if you think that by burning the school you will not do exams you must not be wise because,” Magoha said.

Schools officially reopened on August 18 after a brief closure to allow for the voting process in the just concluded General Election.

During a press briefing the CS also said schools will not close again because of elections even with the gubernatorial election in Mombasa and Kakamega counties yet to be held.

Prof Magoha said it will be unnecessary for learners, especially those in boarding schools, to go home again due to elections. He said during the elections, schools will ensure that they provide classrooms to IEBC for voting without disrupting learners.

Prof Magoha also said that the school calendar dates and the Kenya National Examinations dates will not be adjusted unless a further decision is reached by the new Cabinet Secretary of Education.

He said, exams for Standard Eight, Form Four and Grade Six have been set and ready for administration on the scheduled November dates.