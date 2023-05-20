Main suspect in the murder of US-based Kenyan couple arrested

Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Mong’ina Morema, Right: Their home in Nyarima where they were murdered. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Mong’ina Morema, Right: Their home in Nyarima where they were murdered. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Detectives have arrested the main suspect linked to the brutal murder of the US-based Kenyan couple, two months ago in Nyamakoroto village, Nyamira County.

The suspect, Denis Ondara, 40, was arrested on Friday evening at the Isebania border. The suspect was arrested while armed with a Ceska pistol, 14 rounds of ammunition and an assortment of tools believed to have been used for breaking into vehicles..

Mr Ondara is believed to have been behind the murder of Mr Edward Morema, 62, and his wife Grace Mongina, 58, on March 21, 2023.

That morning, the lifeless bodies of the couple that was based in Minneapolis, Minnesota were found by a house help and a farm hand after they failed to turn up for breakfast. The bodies had deep cuts on their heads.

Also read: Woman in court for failure to report defilement of 15-year-old schoolgirl

Government pathologist’s autopsy report later confirmed that the couple died from strangulation and blunt force injuries. A subsequent investigation into the incident was immediately launched.

Police got a major breakthrough in their investigations on May 15, 2023 when they received information that the suspect had been spotted in Ruai. The suspect narrowly escaped capture, but the officers trailed him to Nyamira where he was arrested.

The suspect was nabbed by investigators posing as hawkers selling mukombero roots along the border and immediately transported to Nairobi.

Police also believe Mr Ondara may have been involved in a number of robberies and murders in Nairobi, Nyamira, Kisii and Migori counties.

Also read: Kayole trio in court for stealing fish worth Sh30,000

Mohamed Amin, Director of Criminal Investigation, lauded the work of the Homicide department, Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, and the Cyber Forensics team from the DCI National Forensic Laboratory.

Their combined efforts and detailed research, he said, “placed the main suspect at the scene of the murder on the night of the attack.”

“We’ve taken down a very dangerous criminal. We are working diligently to bring all those involved to justice,” Amin said.

The arrest brings to three the number of people have been arrested in connection with the double homicide.

Also read: Why Pastor Ezekiel Odero wants Sh50m from frozen accounts