Maina Kageni: I’ve been privileged to meet three Kenyan presidents





Veteran radio personality Maina Kageni has opened up on the Kenyan presidents he has met, the first time he met them and their relationship when they ascended to power.

Speaking on his YouTube, Maina said he never met Kenya’s first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and his successor the late Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi.

He regretted not meeting Mzee Moi, saying he would have really wanted to tap into his mind.

“I met the late President Mwai Kibaki when he was an opposition leader. We used to play golf at Muthaiga. My first time meeting him I was really young and he was Vice President. I’m friends with his children,” Maina said.

He also said he was fortunate to play some rounds the late Kibaki, who he said really loved his drink.

“During the general elections, I worked with his daughter on his elections and re-elections. When he left office I saw him for the last time,” Maina said.

Maina also said he met the late Mama Lucy Kibaki, whom he said was as fiery as always.

“Mama Lucy was very protective of her family. If you threatened to do or say anything about her family, you would have to kill her first. She was a loyal mother and wife, to her family came first.”

The phenomenal radio voice has also met former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“First time I met Uhuru before he joined Moi’s government. He is my boy and I supported his presidential bid 100 per cent.”

Maina also said he has had the privilege to not just meet but also interviewing President William Ruto.

“What I love about him is he pays attention to you, good with details, has a good memory, and says what he thinks. He knew what he would be facing in the 2022 general election 10 years ago. He knows where he is going. I supported him completely because I know where we started and his thought process for this country,” Maina said.

The radio personality also recounted how hospitable Mama Rachel Ruto was on one occasion when he visited then Deputy President Ruto’s home late at night after he was called.

“She woke up at around 11:30pm to make us a meal,” he recalled.

