Maina Kageni: Of all African Presidents I’ve met, Edgar Lungu is the coolest





Media personality Maina Kageni has recounted his encounters with several African presidents. Among the African heads of state that the bubbly radio presenter has met in the past is President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, former South African President Jacob Zuma and the late Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe.

“Another friend of mine for a while that I met was former Zambia President Edgar Lungu. He is a very nice man, cool, and very religious. I enjoyed his company,” Maina said on his YouTube channel.

He also recalled his encounters with Kenyan presidents and how former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta used to pay his bills at Kiambu Golf Club.

While encouraging local media houses to have an up-close interview with Mama Ngina, Maina described her as the treasure house of information about Kenya and its politics.

“She was very good friends with the late Njenga Karume. We used to play darts with him in the evening. Mama Ngina would come to talk to him and pick up my bills and pay them. She was a nice woman,” he says.

Maina, an avid golfer, also said that were it not for golf, he would never have met the late President Mwai Kibaki, former President Uhuru Kenyatta, and President William Ruto.

However, Maina said he does not envy Kenyan presidents, noting that theirs is the most stressful job.

“I have seen what they go through being there. It is the worst job ever. You do not sleep. You are always wondering whether you are being told the truth. You’ve got an idea of what you want to do but your closest guys tell you no,” he explained.

