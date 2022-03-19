Maina Kageni talks up retirement plans





Maina Kageni has opened up on his game plan for quitting radio.

Considered one of the best ever radio presenters of all time, Maina has in recent times talked up his plans to call it a day after a successful two decade stint.

“I want to go abroad, I want to go experience certain things. I want to not work for at least 2-3 years, just go see the world. It’s important,” the radio host explained in a recent online interview.

“People always say travel. Money will come back but time won’t so travel when you can. I want to go see the world and if God can let me do that I think it’s time. I’m going to go all over the world,”

The renowned presenter, influencer and master of ceremony also talked up his plans to start a business venture in the USA, while highlighting that Miami is his favourite city.

Turning into a full-time entrepreneur, Kageni mentioned that he also intends to run a nightclub.

“Come next year, I am done. I will be retiring from this radio job. I plan on running a club in Miami,” Kageni stated.

Maina says he’d already bought a house in the USA which, he noted, will be his starting point as he seeks to venture into his dream business.

“I will be living in my condor. I bought it some time back. I thought we talked about this?” Maina responded to his co-host, comedian Daniel Ndambuki also known as Churchill.

The celebrated media personality commenced his radio career at the Nation Media Group before switching to Kiss 100, and then later joined Classic 105 FM which is his current workplace.