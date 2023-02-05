‘Maina Kageni, tuma fare!’ Viral TikToker famed for whistling pleads





Priscilla Waimani, who recently gained viral fame on TikTok for her videos of loudly whistling at various locations, is a gospel singer with two albums to her name. Despite her musical background, no media outlets in Kenya have played her music.

In one of her TikTok videos, she asked Maina Kageni for assistance in sending her bus fare as she was stranded at the Nyamakima bus station.

In the video, done in her normal whistling fashion, she pleaded, “Maina Kageni? Priscilla Waimani here at Nyamakima, fare has run out. Maina, please help with fare.”

During an interview with SPM Buzz, Priscilla credited her husband for giving her the freedom to express herself and pursue her passion. She also acknowledged the support of her three children.

“My children have been very supportive. Then my husband has also been very supportive, and I want to tell all men in Kenya you are blessings to us, but there are many talents buried within.

My talent which is trending right now is my husband. Because my husband didn’t see me as crazy, there was no place I couldn’t go. But when you leave home with joy, that’s when you have the ability to shout in front of people without stress,” she said.

Priscilla expressed her desire to create a viral video with Governor Sakaja and another with Deputy President William Ruto, whom she admires.

She has also run for a position as MCA under Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition Party, popularly referred as Azimio la Umoja.

Check out her campaign poster below.

Following the success of her viral video, Bonfire Adventures promised her and her husband a fully paid trip to Mombasa. She denied any claims that she was under the influence of drugs or suffering from depression, stating that her whistling is a natural talent and not due to external factors.

“I want to make a video with Governor Sakaja, and I also want to make one with Deputy President William Ruto, who I really admire. I was promised a fully paid trip to Mombasa for me and my husband by Bonfire Adventures after my viral video. I have not used any drugs and what I do is from within me, the whistling is just natural for me.”

