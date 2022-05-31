Maina Njenga cleared to contest for Laikipia Senatorial seat





Maina Njenga, the former Mungiki leader, has been cleared to contest for the Laikipia Senatorial seat in the August 9 polls.

Addressing the media after receiving his clearance certificate from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nanyuki, Njenga expressed confidence of winning the seat and serving Kenyans in the Senate.

“I thank God for this far. I also send my gratitude to my supporters who have helped me. I know I will emerge the winner,” said Mr Njenga.

He is gunning for the seat on a Kenya Africa National Union (KANU) ticket and has appealed for a peaceful campaign environment in an area notorious for clashes.

“I am appealing to all residents of Laikipia to remain peaceful during this electioneering period. We should resist any form of violence because the election will come and go. Let us remain peaceful because we will need each other even after August 9,” said Mr. Njenga.

On the other hand, he promised to tackle issues of banditry attacks in the area if elected.

Other aspirants eyeing the seat include Mr Kinyua (the incumbent) former Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Mwangi Thuita (NARC Kenya), John Kiama (The Service Party), Julius Mamaiyo (ODM), Jackson Thangei (independent), Steve Chege (independent) and John Kinyua of UDA.