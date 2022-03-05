Maisha Magic unveil March East African Movie festival





Multichoice Kenya has unveiled its movies festival that will be aired in March on the Maisha Magic Movies channel dubbed East African Movie festival.

The 45 movies from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will premiere across the region exclusively on to DStv customers on all DStv packages – Access, Family, Compact, Compact Plus and Premium on channel 141.

The movies will range from dramas, telenovelas, thrillers and comedy and will showcase the excellence and creative storytelling of the East African film sector.

Some of the movies from Kenya include Chinga, Zuena, Acting Ndio Action, Njiwa among many others.

Tanzania productions include Kama Nitabaki, Kila Mtu Chini Ndoto Kubwa, Koku among others, while from Uganda, viewers will be treated to Dead Respect, Mukisa, Tego, the Cwezi Dynasty and many more.

“This will be an incredible moment for the film creators and the film industry at large for growth,” Letitia Ouko, Corporate Communications Manager at Kenya Film Commission said during the announcement.

Timothy Owase, Chief Executive Officer Kenya Film Commission in a speech read on his behalf by Letitia Ouko, Corporate Communications Manager at KFC, said the Commission commends Maisha Magic Movies for offering the local film producers an opportunity to showcase their talent and tell their stories to the regional audience.

“Multichoice remains truly committed to the development and growth of our local film sector and a valuable partner to the Commission in the advancement of the development of a vibrant and sustainable local film industry. We look forward to watching the great films lined up for the festival and to continue to work together to support local talent,” he said.

The festival is set to premiere one new movie daily in a bid to offer fresh content that is both captivating and appealing to viewers across East Africa.

On her behalf, Barbara Kambogi, Channel Head for Maisha Magic Movies said that M-Net is Africa’s most loved storyteller and they are proud to tell our African stories through movies and film.

“Maisha Magic Movies is proud to partner with our local producers to offer them a platform to enrich the lives of our audiences through their talent and craft by telling captivating and authentic stories from across the region through their movies. During the movies festival, we will offer some of the most recent and most talked-about movies from across the region that will captivate our audiences and keep them glued to their screens.”

Through films such as Contract Love, Amandla, Kaz and Antisocial; Kenyan movie directors such as Dr Zippy Okoth, Anthony Owuor, Tevin Kimathi and Likarion Wainaina have been able to create various opportunities for crew and cast members to showcase their talents within the Kenyan film industry.

Local talent such as Foi Wambui, Kennedy Kimuli and Nick Ndeda are just but a few of the local talent that are set to feature on the channel during the festival.

The overall movie festival will see 15 movies from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania respectively premiere on the channel.

Barbara further added, “We are extremely proud of the variety of movies we have to offer. We will continuously review our content slate to ensure that we meet our audience tastes and where warranted, adjust the content to ensure that we remain relevant and topical with our offering on the movie channel.”