Majirani: Star turned construction worker in Poland narrates effect of Ukraine war – Video





Kenyan singer Majirani – real name Tom Watima – is currently based in Salwa, the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Tukumukeko star relocated to Poland after being homeless in Kenya and his music career failing to sustain him.

This was his last music project dubbed Chepukati featuring Sailors Gang.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_p7QJxKgto

In 2021, Majirani hit rock bottom, documenting his lowest period, he took to his social media where he wrote, “After four days of sleeping on the street, someone finally called and gave me a roof to shelter my body. Thank you so much Mr Simati. I will forever be grateful.”

Months later, he relocated to Poland where he got a scholarship and a job as a construction worker.

Speaking on his life after relocating, Majirani said, “Life here is better than home because no one knows my brand here and no one looks down on me it makes me feel more comfortable than working in Kenya.”

Also read: Karen Nyamu responds to a fan calling her a husband snatcher

However, all that changed when the war started. Majirani said the interior design company he worked for was sold to another businessman.

“My Russian boss lost a lot of business because of the war. The Russian ambassador to Poland was recalled and many of the workers in the company were Russian left. The owner sold the company to an Arab businessman and also moved back home.”

Majirani says that his contract changed and now he was relocated by the new management to Salwa, the border between Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Bensoul’s baby mama says she is not co-parenting

In the new company, the rules of engagement also changed. The work hours are longer and the weather there is harsh.

In one of the communication from his boss, Majirani and his fellow workers are asked to work long hours.

“Due to the prevailing circumstances, the company resorted to extended schedules and working hours.

We are forced to work day and night to compete with the entrusted projects. The company is looking for a way out of this crisis, the company will cover the costs and expenses of food over time, and we ensure that no one will lose their jobs,” the official communication read in part.

Singer turned construction worker, Majirani: "Hii ni mjengo napiga manze, hapana mchezo" pic.twitter.com/mbzdvL3kfQ — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) September 12, 2022

Majirani told Nairobi News, in a phone interview, “I have gotten here and it is bad, I cannot stay here, temperatures are high up to 50 degrees, you remove your shirt and squeeze it dry because it is soaked in sweat.”

Also read: Carol Radull in yet another break-up?

Adding, “Life is hard, I have resigned and asked to be relocated to Russia if possible.”

Before the relocation, Majirani will be in the country for a short vacation in mid November.

Asked if he will go back to doing music, the Hivi Ndio Kunaendanga hitmaker said, “I will still do music but after I get my degree in Computer Science. This time around, I will do things differently, I will sign myself and not depend on labels.”

Also read:

How thugs stalked couple after a date at city restaurant – DCI

WATCH: Jalang’o asks William Ruto for Sh70 Unga

Amber Ray: I’m a ‘wakeup call’ to married women