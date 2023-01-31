Join our Telegram Channel
Major tech move in Kisumu as county supplies health products using drone

By Winnie Onyando January 31st, 2023 2 min read

Kisumu County is set to supply health products such as medicine to remote areas in the region using drones.

This was after Governor Angang’ Nyong’o launched the first-ever drone delivery in the county.

According to the seasoned politician, the technology will save lives in remote areas within the region.

“Today, I launched the first ever drone delivery in Kenya,” said Nyong’o on Twitter on January 30, 2023.

The professor also noted that the launch would help reduce the time taken by medical practitioners to supply medicine via road.

“This drone technology will reduce time wastage in health product supply via road and reduce the delay in accessing life-saving interventions,” he added.

Kisumu County is divided into seven Sub-Counties: Kisumu East, Kisumu Central, Kisumu West, Muhoroni, Nyakach, Nyando, and Seme.

All these sub-counties require medical supplies.

With the invention supplying health products will be easier.

Places like Nyando are always flooded during rainy seasons and hence inaccessible. The drone can navigate through such places sending the required health products.

Kenyans on Twitter has also lauded Professor Nyong’o for the launch, saying it’s a significant milestone in the health sector.

Governor Nyong’o has also been praised for emulating other developed countries which supply health products using drones.

Here are some reactions.

