Major tech move in Kisumu as county supplies health products using drone

Kisumu Governor Angang' Nyong'o launched the first-ever drone delivery in the county. PHOTO| COURTESY

Kisumu County is set to supply health products such as medicine to remote areas in the region using drones.

This was after Governor Angang’ Nyong’o launched the first-ever drone delivery in the county.

According to the seasoned politician, the technology will save lives in remote areas within the region.

“Today, I launched the first ever drone delivery in Kenya,” said Nyong’o on Twitter on January 30, 2023.

The professor also noted that the launch would help reduce the time taken by medical practitioners to supply medicine via road.

“This drone technology will reduce time wastage in health product supply via road and reduce the delay in accessing life-saving interventions,” he added.

Kisumu County is divided into seven Sub-Counties: Kisumu East, Kisumu Central, Kisumu West, Muhoroni, Nyakach, Nyando, and Seme.

All these sub-counties require medical supplies.

With the invention supplying health products will be easier.

Places like Nyando are always flooded during rainy seasons and hence inaccessible. The drone can navigate through such places sending the required health products.

Kenyans on Twitter has also lauded Professor Nyong’o for the launch, saying it’s a significant milestone in the health sector.

Governor Nyong’o has also been praised for emulating other developed countries which supply health products using drones.

Here are some reactions.

Well done to yours and the @zipline team for making this happen. A great milestone achieved — Duncan Onyango (@thedunne) January 30, 2023

Wonderful! I saw what this technology is capable of doing in supporting health delivery 1st hand in rural facilities in Rwanda. Well-done Governor. — Mohamed Abdinoor (@Mabdinoor72) January 30, 2023

Following closely in the footsteps of Rwanda.Congrwtulations for the great initiative. However I think the approach is more appropriate in emergency cases. Keeping medical supplies in hospitals at all times however is a different thing, I believe. — Otieno Beatrice Adoy (@OAdoyo) January 30, 2023

My friend was working on this project the whole of last year, I’m so happy it has taken off after all those hours, people don’t know how many man hours went into this thing for just that single successful delivery. — Mohamed Omar (@absiyejunior) January 30, 2023

Good job sir.. Town turn the city into a vibrant 24 hour like economy — M ! G € L L E (@ochiengmike) January 30, 2023

