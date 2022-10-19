Makau Mutua: Stop attacking Winnie Odinga





Prof Makau Mutua has urged Kenyans to stop attacking Winnie Odinga on social media.

Prof Mutua, a veteran in the Kenyan political space, said Ms Odinga should instead be mentored through positive criticism insiread of being attacked on social media.

Those who’ve been attacking @Winnie_Odinga should CEASE and DESIST. She’s a young woman in politics. A man in her shoes wouldn’t be so pilloried. Winnie got talent, but advice and mentorship will be key. Let’s support our young, not “eat” them. — Prof Makau Mutua (@makaumutua) October 19, 2022

The advice by Prof Mutua who is the Azimio la Umoja spokesperson comes days after Ms Odinga, the last-born daughter of prominent politician Raila Odinga, made a comeback on Twitter after a month.

Back on Twitter after some time and my mentions are in shambles 🤣.

I see you've been talking. Just be knowing there's a whole different system between an election campaign and an election day. If I was handling the latter I'd be tweeting this from wedding venue! Talk soon! — WinnieOdinga (@Winnie_Odinga) October 16, 2022

Ms Odinga was actively involved in her father’s campaigns ahead of the August 2022 polls and has been accused of bungling the exercise.

There has been no proof of Ms Odinga sabotaging her dad’s chances of winning but this has not stopped Kenyans from having a go at her. Mr Odinga finished second to William Ruto in the hotly contested polls.

Prof Makau’s comments have elicited mixed reactions with Mr Odinga’s aide namely Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba describing the sentiments as ‘not necessary’.

“Prof. I’m not very sure if this tweet is even necessary coming from your handle: it goes to put Winnie in the same space you are trying to decry. You’d have let this slide as it already did,” he replied.

Ms Odinga has been mentioned as a possible nominee for East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker job.

