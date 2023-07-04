Making a case for male-female non-sexual relationships

Many young people nowadays argue that having committed relationships only makes life a little harder than it already is. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Not every friendship between a male and female ends up in “bestie, bestie, chubwi”!

While society has created space for such fake BFF friendships to exist and allow wolves in sheep’s clothing to bide their time in the friendzone, there are legitimate, non-sexual relationships existing out there between a guy and a girl.

Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani could be a good example of this, judging by their social media captions when they spend time together. But because of this “chubwi” business, people often think they used to be undercover lovers.

Yes, it is difficult for people to accept that there could be a platonic relationship between a man and a woman, especially if they are romantically linked to either the guy or the chick in the friendship.

But there are reasons why some people opt to have besties of the opposite gender, particularly if they had been betrayed by a same gender friend before.

Nairobi News, therefore, makes the case for how platonic relationships between opposite genders can be genuine and why it is a good thing for many people: