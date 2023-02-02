Makongeni Ward MCA summoned by NCIC for threatening national unity





Hours after the Milimani Law Court set free Korogocho ward Member of County Assembly (MCA) Absalom Odhiambo, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) summoned another member to appear.

In a letter seen by Nairobi News, Makongeni ward MCA Jateso Peter Imwatok has been asked to appear in person before the NCIC offices at Britam Towers on Tuesday, 7, 2023, at 11 am.

According to the commission, Mr Imwatok is alleged to have uttered words that threatened the nation’s unity.

Mr Imwatok, the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Majority Party leader in the county assembly, is said to have made such remarks during the Azimio rally at Kamukunji grounds.

“…Sunday tutoke huko Jacaranda kama tunatembea Jogoo Road, tuingie town tupande Processional Way, gate A na sisi tuingie, wenye wanakufa wafanye nini, wakufe. Wenye watabaki waende na nchi (On Sunday, we will Jacaranda as we walk through Jogoo Road into town, head to Processional Way to Gate A, those who will die will die, those who will survive will take over the country)”, NCIC said in a statement quoting what the MCA said.

The commission said that his remarks were calculated to be inciting, threatening, abusive and insulting, which is contrary to Section 13 (1) (a) of of National Cohesion and Integration Act.

During the arrest of the Korogocho MCA, Mr Imwatok led the Azimio MCAs in solidarity with their colleague, accusing the government of President William Ruto of humiliating them.

They dated the government to go and arrest their leader Mr Raila Odinga, who they said decided for them what to do in their resistance to President Ruto’s leadership.

Korogocho Ward’s representative was set free after the court found out he was detained under a non-existent law.

