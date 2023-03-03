Malala heads to Kisumu to open UDA office in Raila’s backyard





Newly-appointed UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala has said the party has registered 5,325 new members in Kisumu County.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Mr Malala, who defected from the Amani National Congress (ANC) this week, said Kisumu County will be painted Yellow on Saturday as he welcomes the new members.

He said that his first assignment is to open a UDA office in Kisumu County.

Also read: US responds to Ruto’s stance on LGBTQ

“We have rolled out mass registration as a party. Just like I promised, we shall do great things,” said Malala.

Kisumu County is the political stronghold of ODM party under the leadership of Raila Odinga.

Malala, who was appointed UDA secretary general this week, said that the party has complied with all the requirements of the Register of Political Parties and the Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission.

Also read: LGBTQ question: Ruto upholds Uhuru’s hardline position on homosexuality

Speaking after assuming his new position, Mr Malala said his long-term focus will be to ensure the ruling party easily wins in the 2027 General Election.

“We shall not go into 2027 before we organize ourselves better and this is a sign that President William Ruto plans his politics under one colour,” Mr Malala said.

“One of my mandates is to begin a dialogue with our partners to ensure we have one party against our opponents. We cannot have one government and several colours, that is our position and we shall talk to others.”

Also read: Russia alerts Kenya of ‘Western hand’ in Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ