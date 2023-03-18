Malala threatens to lead UDA members in storming Raila’s Karen home





UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala has threatened to lead party members on Monday in storming the Karen home of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Malala has said the move is aimed at countering Mr Odinga’s planned mass protests on the same day. The former Kakamega senator said he will personally lead UDA members in storming Odinga’s home.

“As you match to State House, we will also match to your Karen home,” Malala said in Machakos County, adding that Mrs Ida Odinga should prepare enough tea and food because he will have many visitors on Monday.

Also read: Maintain order in your maandamano or else… Malala warns Raila

“We want to know who has a greater multitude between you and us. So be ready,” Malala said.

This came just hours after Malala said the government will deal with Mr Odinga ruthlessly if the planned protests turn chaotic.

“Mr Raila Odinga, you are not above the law. If law and order will be broken during your maandamano, the government will deal with you the same way it does with bandits in Turkana,” Malala said.

Mr Malala has on several occasions warned the public against participating in the planned protests.

Also read: Jeremiah Kioni rallies Jubilee supporters to turn up for Monday demos

Mr Malala is also on record for stating that handshake between Mr Odinga and former President Uhuru Kenyatta only benefited Luo Nyanza region.

“Everyone should know that Raila is busy fighting for himself and his children. I want to urge Kenyans to avoid engaging in the Monday protest,” he said.

However, Mr Odinga has indicated that protests will continue as planned and that he will not be intimidated to back down.

“I am ready to pay the ultimate price for the liberation of the people of Kenya. I am calling people to come out in large numbers in Nairobi on Monday. The cost of living must go down,” Odinga said in Nakuru.