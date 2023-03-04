Malala: You cannot sit in Ruto’s cabinet and not fold your political party

UDA party secretary general Cleophas Malala addresses members of the public in Eldoret town after opening the Agricultural Society of Kenya Eldoret National Show on March 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

UDA party secretary general Cleophas Malala addresses members of the public in Eldoret town after opening the Agricultural Society of Kenya Eldoret National Show on March 03, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Newly-appointed UDA secretary general Cleophas Malala has insisted that all Kenya Kwanza parties must fold their parties and join the UDA party.

Kenya Kwanza government is a coalition of the political parties that include Ford Kenya, Amani National Congress, Maendeleo Chap Chap, Democratic Party, Farmers Party of Kenya among others.

Malala has insisted that it would be wrong for some ministers to sit in the cabinet and resist the decision to fold their parties.

“It is time that we have one boss, and that boss is President William Ruto, we cannot have another commander. We want to build a strong party like the CCM in Tanzania or the ANC party in South Africa. You cannot sit in the cabinet and resist our plans to fold your party,” Malala said.

The former Kakamega senator made the remarks on Friday at a public rally in Eldoret town where he accompanied the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua echoed Malala’s calls to create a formidable political party under the leadership of President Ruto ahead of the 2027 General election.

“We want to have a strong political party so that we can deal with the opposition. I want to support the decision to have one giant political party,” Gachagua said.

Similarly, former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa said all political parties in Kenya Kwanza should either join UDA or ship out.

“UDA is now the ruling party and you cannot resist this decision to fold parties. All affiliate parties must fold their parties and join UDA,” Mr Echesa said.

