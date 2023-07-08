Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister lauds Bidco Africa for effeciency





Zero waste, responsible consumption and production have earned BIDCO Africa accolades from visiting Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Dato’ Sri Haji Fadillah Bin Haji Yusof.

“I am very proud of your achievement; from what I have seen you have done great things and managed to convert everything from Oil Palm into products without any waste,” said Mr Yusof, who doubles up as the Minister of Plantation and Commodities.

Speaking during a courtesy call and plant tour at BIDCO Africa’s headquarters in Thika, the Malaysian Prime Minister said his team did not come to teach BIDCO, but instead learn from them.

“It is all about sharing of knowledge and learning from each other; let us collaborate and work together to form a strategic partnership. I believe we have all industry players with us and definitely you can collaborate with them in whatever ways of prosperity not only for the company but most importantly for the country, the people too and contribution to the world in producing affordable and

healthy products to all people of the world,” he observed.

BIDCO Africa Chairman Vimal Shah while thanking his guest reiterated BIDCO’s belief in local value addition and home-grown solutions by applying innovative approaches in empowering Kenyan farmers in quality oil Seed production to a manufacturing process that increases value of all primary agricultural commodities.

“It is so symbolic that you have come here because we started off the Malaysian connection 37 years ago and from 1991 when we set up our first refinery and fractionation plant here in Thika processing Soybean, Sunflower and Corn oil doing 200 tonnes per day,” narrated Vimal, adding that with time they realized that the market was getting bigger, expanded by additional 600 tonnes capacity and today BIDCO does 800 tonnes in just Palm Oil processing.

“Our Farm to Fork philosophy remains part our cultural values as a totally Kenyan company contributing to local manufacturing and sustainable development to enhance Happy Healthy Living,” said Baker Magunda, Managing Director BIDCO Africa.

Gerald Mahinda, a member of BIDCO’s Board of Directors explained the Group’s contribution to East African economy has been immense through paid taxes, creation of 4,500 jobs directly, 11,300 jobs indirectly plus 30,000 farmers onboarded into inclusive agribusiness.

The Deputy Prime Minister was accompanied by the Malaysian High Commissioner to Kenya his Excellency Ruzaimi Mohamed and the Malaysian Oil Palm Council (MOPC).

Also read: