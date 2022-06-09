Malema: Ramaphosa should step down

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks during a press conference in Johannesburg on June 7, 2022, regarding reports of a burglary and theft at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Farm. PHOTO | AFP

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema has said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa should step down to allow investigations following the Sh468 million theft that occurred in his farm.

Additionally, the EFF has submitted questions to the South African parliament to which President Ramaphosa must respond within 10 working days.

The questions include how much was stolen, in which currency and if the president had stored money in other places.

“We shall treat him the same way we have treated Jacob Zuma. He must leave the office with immediate effect because he has not respected his oath of office,” Malema said.

Malema’s demands is the latest twist to an incident in February 2020, when robbers allegedly broke into President Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo South Africa where it was reported Sh468 million in cash was stolen.

However, Ramaphosa disputed the quoted sum of money while maintaining that the money was not from the taxpayers.

“I’ve never stolen money from anywhere and I will never do so. I have never stolen from taxpayers,” the president is on record saying.

On Monday, President Ramaphosa said he will voluntarily present himself before the African National Congress (ANC) Integrity Commission.

This after former spy boss and prisons commissioner Arthur Fraser last week laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa, accusing the president of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

He further claimed that the robbers were subsequently kidnapped, interrogated and paid to keep silent.

On Friday, Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, asked the South African Revenue Services (SARS) and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to investigate the matter.

In the past, members of the ANC have been removed from office following the Integrity Commission’s recommendations.