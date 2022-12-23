Malindi based Police officer commits suicide

Police officers on a parade during the first direct entry inspectorate course pass out at National Police College-Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 20, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

A police officer on the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022, died by suicide after he shot himself.

In a report seen by Nairobi News, the officer identified as Mr David Mugiri who is a constable by rank went missing and his lifeless body was found with a bullet wound in the head.

It further revealed that the “bullet exited through the head after entering through the jaw. A CZ rifle which he used in the incident also lay next to his body.”

Currently, police officers and their counterparts attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are trying to find out what had transpired leading the officer to take his own life.

Locals who spoke to the police said that they heard a gunshot and quickly alerted the police who on arrival at the scene found the body of the officer.

The body of the deceased has been moved to the Malindi Mortuary awaiting an autopsy and further investigations.

Two weeks ago, a police officer committed suicide in Cherangany, Trans Nzoia county.

The officer who was identified as Mr Rionosia Maiywa, a corporal by rank, turned a gun that had been handed to him for official duties while he was inside his house in Cherangany Police Station to himself.

When officers rushed to his house they found their colleague had passed away.

They processed the scene before taking the body to the morgue.

This comes at a time when President Dr William Ruto has appointed a task force led by former Chief Justice David Maraga which has been tasked with improving the terms and conditions of service in the Kenya National Police Service.

In a gazette notice dated December 21, President Ruto underscored that there is a need to improve the working conditions of police officers and the Government is working to ensure they have adequate resources to execute their mandate.

“The imperative of strengthening the security sector remains a national priority and the primary means of surmounting the emerging and dynamic security challenges we face,” he said.